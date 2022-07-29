Amazon Prime's Paper Girls Is Poised To Achieve The Rarest Of Honors On Rotten Tomatoes
Season 1 of Amazon Prime Video original sci-fi series "Paper Girls" premiered in its entirety on July 29. Its pilot episode opens in the year 1988, and Mac (Sofia Rosinsky), Tiffany (Camryn Jones), KJ (Fina Strazza), and Erin (Riley Lai Nelet) are delivering newspapers together. Soon, however, this group becomes wrapped up in a time travel adventure that takes them through a number of different eras, including at least one in which they meet older versions of themselves.
Originally, "Paper Girls" was a comic book series by author Brian K. Vaughan and illustrator Cliff Chiang published by Image Comics. Early previews made "Paper Girls" look like a faithful adaptation of its source material. Of course, now that it's available to stream, viewers have more nuanced thoughts. Although the show hasn't been out for long, because every episode of Season 1 is available online, many of those viewers' opinions are informed by the season as a whole. That makes it all the more notable, then, that "Paper Girls" looks primed to reach a distinction on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes only ever rarely achieved.
Paper Girls is holding onto a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
Currently, as of the day of Season 1's release, "Paper Girls" holds a perfect 100% aggregated critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. This means that the Rotten Tomatoes algorithm determined each of the reviews published by noteworthy critics thus far to be positive enough to constitute universal praise.
In one review contributing to the perfect Rotten Tomatoes score of "Paper Girls" published by The Sydney Morning Herald, author Brad Newsome awarded the show four stars out of a possible five. "It's all intelligently conceived and beautifully realised, and from early on it shapes up as a real winner," he wrote.
Meanwhile, in a review for The Hollywood Reporter, Dan Fienberg described the series' special effects as underwhelming, but praised the exploration of human emotions at its core. "The dynamic between the four girls from 1988 at a party in 1999 is so much more special than the expensive special effects," he wrote, recounting his response to the season's conclusion. "It's a disappointing end, but it's a disappointment that comes from actual investment. I'll take it."
Of course, the longer that "Paper Girls" is out, the greater the chance its perfect Rotten Tomatoes score will no longer hold. For now, though, "Paper Girls" is a rare series universally-liked by Rotten Tomatoes-approved critics.