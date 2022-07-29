Amazon Prime's Paper Girls Is Poised To Achieve The Rarest Of Honors On Rotten Tomatoes

Currently, as of the day of Season 1's release, "Paper Girls" holds a perfect 100% aggregated critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. This means that the Rotten Tomatoes algorithm determined each of the reviews published by noteworthy critics thus far to be positive enough to constitute universal praise.

In one review contributing to the perfect Rotten Tomatoes score of "Paper Girls" published by The Sydney Morning Herald, author Brad Newsome awarded the show four stars out of a possible five. "It's all intelligently conceived and beautifully realised, and from early on it shapes up as a real winner," he wrote.

Meanwhile, in a review for The Hollywood Reporter, Dan Fienberg described the series' special effects as underwhelming, but praised the exploration of human emotions at its core. "The dynamic between the four girls from 1988 at a party in 1999 is so much more special than the expensive special effects," he wrote, recounting his response to the season's conclusion. "It's a disappointing end, but it's a disappointment that comes from actual investment. I'll take it."

Of course, the longer that "Paper Girls" is out, the greater the chance its perfect Rotten Tomatoes score will no longer hold. For now, though, "Paper Girls" is a rare series universally-liked by Rotten Tomatoes-approved critics.