Amazon's Paper Girls Looks Like The Comic Book Adaptation You Didn't Know You Needed

In the last few years, Amazon Prime Video has proved that it's the place to go for live-action comic book adaptations that are a little different from the usual capes and tights projects audiences are used to. The service has delivered a steady stream of unique shows based on classic comics like "The Tick," "The Boys," and "Invincible." However, there's another acclaimed Image Comics title that's getting the TV treatment: "Paper Girls." Yes, the time-traveling story from "Saga" creator Brian K. Vaughan and artist Cliff Chiang is coming to Amazon Prime.

The comic follows a group of girls in the fictional town of Stony Stream who are out delivering papers in the early hours after Halloween in 1988 when a futuristic war crashes into their lives. The gang is thrown headfirst into a time-traveling adventure and they must grapple with the idea of knowing what their futures look like. Much like "Stranger Things," the series is a love letter to 1980s pop culture that puts a diverse cast of characters under the microscope, making now the perfect time for "Paper Girls" to get its own live-action series.

Since the comics are so visually iconic — thanks to Chiang's art style, colorist Matt Wilson, and designer Jared K. Fletcher — it's easy to see why comic readers might be hesitant about the idea of a TV series. Thankfully, Amazon has released a first look at the "Paper Girls" show, and the series shows plenty of potential.