Hypochondriac's Paget Brewster Explains Why She's An Actor And Not A Director - Exclusive

Brewster is fully willing to admit that directing isn't necessarily her forte, explaining, "This is why I'm not a director. I thought it was a great script, but I didn't know [how] it would turn out. It's an extraordinary film, and I'm really proud of it. To me, there is no other film in this genre. I've never seen anything like it. I've never seen a film follow a character so compellingly." Given that Heimann is both the writer and director, he got to helm the vision of his own authentic story.

"Part of the horror is his mental instability because he's suffering from childhood trauma that manifests itself by feeling pain. He doesn't know what it is, and is he hurting himself, or is he hurt? What is this wolf figure that's stalking him? Is it in his mind, or is it real in this descent into madness," Brewster mused. "Trying to figure out what's wrong with him by going to doctor after doctor and psychiatrist, I thought, was really beautifully done, and I've never seen anything written quite like that." Adding to the realism, the movie acknowledges the issue of doctors not taking mental health concerns seriously and offers the message to always ask for help.



If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.

"Hypochondriac" is now playing in select theaters and will be available on demand and digital August 4.