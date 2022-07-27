Shark Week 2022 Will Showcase Sharks In A Way You've Never Seen Before

As has long been tradition on Discovery Channel, July 2022 marked the return of the network's annual Shark Week. Like in years past, programming is largely divided into two camps: celebrity-focused specials and more science-oriented programming.

This year, the former category includes the likes of "Tracy Morgan Presents: Sharks! with Tracy Morgan," which effectively provides the "30 Rock" comic an outlet to talk sharks from his signature comedic point-of-view. In another such special, "Stranger Things" star Noah Schnapp joins in on a shark expedition. While his Shark Week episode is titled "Stranger Sharks" based on the acting role with which he's most closely associated, this title also indicates the show's focus on highlighting some of the weirder shark species in existence.

One more science-oriented Shark Week special revolves around sharks in Cape Cod. The shark population in this popular tourist getaway is currently on the rise, serving as part of the impetus for the episode's inclusion in this year's shark-related festivities. Meanwhile, another such scientific expedition featured among this year's Shark Week programming will showcase a certain type of shark behavior that will likely come as a surprise to the majority of viewers.