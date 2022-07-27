Shark Week 2022 Will Showcase Sharks In A Way You've Never Seen Before
As has long been tradition on Discovery Channel, July 2022 marked the return of the network's annual Shark Week. Like in years past, programming is largely divided into two camps: celebrity-focused specials and more science-oriented programming.
This year, the former category includes the likes of "Tracy Morgan Presents: Sharks! with Tracy Morgan," which effectively provides the "30 Rock" comic an outlet to talk sharks from his signature comedic point-of-view. In another such special, "Stranger Things" star Noah Schnapp joins in on a shark expedition. While his Shark Week episode is titled "Stranger Sharks" based on the acting role with which he's most closely associated, this title also indicates the show's focus on highlighting some of the weirder shark species in existence.
One more science-oriented Shark Week special revolves around sharks in Cape Cod. The shark population in this popular tourist getaway is currently on the rise, serving as part of the impetus for the episode's inclusion in this year's shark-related festivities. Meanwhile, another such scientific expedition featured among this year's Shark Week programming will showcase a certain type of shark behavior that will likely come as a surprise to the majority of viewers.
Can sharks walk on land?
According to Discovery's Shark Week schedule, the evening of Wednesday, July 27 will see the premiere of a special called "Island of the Walking Sharks." As suggested by its title, this program will focus on a species of shark with the ability to walk on solid ground. A summary on the Discovery website reads, "International wildlife conservationist and biologist Forrest Galante faces pirates, jungles, snakes, crocs and more as he travels to the coral reefs of the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea to investigate rumors of a new species of walking shark."
People, meanwhile, shared a two-minute clip from the episode in advance of its air date, demonstrating just how the species in Papua New Guinea it showcases is capable of walking. "These sharks typically choose to move by using their pectoral and pelvic fins to walk along the seafloor rather than swim like we see in most other shark species. Several species have even been documented walking out of the water in isolated tidal pools and reefs," Galante said in an attached interview, noting that walking out of the water is a new development for this particular species in Papua New Guinea.
While People's clip gives viewers some idea of how this type of shark can move on land, how pirates, crocodiles, and the other dangers outlined in Discovery's summary will factor into Galante's investigation remains a mystery. "Island of the Walking Sharks" premieres on July 27 at 8 PM / 7 central.