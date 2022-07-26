Bruce Campbell Shares Some Exciting News About Evil Dead Rise's Release

Aside from always following through on instructions from director Sam Raimi to beat himself up — whether as the chainsaw-handed Ash Williams in the "Evil Dead" saga, or the fist-punching Pizza Poppa in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" — Bruce Campbell has also done his fair share of work on the other side of the camera, as a producer. Together with Raimi and longtime film and TV collaborator Rob Tapert, Campbell produced the 2013 remake of "Evil Dead" under the direction of Fede Alvarez. On top of that, Campbell brought his creative visions to the fore as the star and executive producer of "Ash vs. Evil Dead," an episodic TV horror-comedy that aired on Starz from 2015 to 2018.

Retiring from physically playing Ash (via Comic Book Resources) after the cancellation of "Ash vs. Evil Dead" in 2018, Campbell has once again found himself calling shots from behind the scenes with Raimi and Tapert with "Evil Dead Rise," which abandons the haunted "cabin in the woods" motif for a more modern setting in a city high-rise.

"We were all very involved in this film. [Director-writer] Lee Cronin did a great job, and we're more than a little excited to present it," Campbell told Looper in an exclusive interview in June 2022. "The flick is very well-crafted, and fans will appreciate not only the Easter eggs honoring the past, but Lee's vision for a new Evil Dead, which is memorable."

At the time of Campbell's conversation with Looper, "Evil Dead Rise" was pegged for an exclusive streaming release on HBO Max in the U.S., but with no specific date attached. Apparently, though, the film was so well-received by the powers at New Line Cinema that be that those plans may be changing.