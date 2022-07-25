Ash Vs. Evil Dead May Be Returning In A Very Unexpected Form

The horror genre took a delightfully unexpected detour in 1981 with the release of "The Evil Dead," an inventive low-budget film from writer-director Sam Raimi, producer Rob Tapert, and actor Bruce Campbell. It developed a big enough cult following to merit a sequel in 1987 with "Evil Dead II," where loads of Three Stooges-inspired physical comedy entered the mix; and the trio seemingly made their battles against the forces of evil complete with the 1992 threequel "Army of Darkness."

Perhaps what Raimi, Tapert, and Campbell didn't anticipate was the demand for more "Evil Dead" as the franchise continued to grow in popularity. Before too long, video games based on the "Evil Dead" saga were being produced, as well as action figures featuring the likes of the trilogy's chainsaw-handed antihero, Ash Williams (Campbell), and his demonic foes, dubbed "Deadites" in the films.

Meeting the public's need for more chapters of Ash and the "Necronomicon Ex-Mortis," the filmmaking trio seized an opportunity and created the TV series "Ash vs. Evil Dead" in 2015. Set about 30 years after "Army of Darkness," the comedic, blood-soaked gore fest starred Campbell, naturally, in the titular role, but along for the ride were a new pair of sidekicks: Kelly Maxwell (Dana DeLorenzo) and Pablo Simon Bolivar (Ray Santiago). "Ash vs. Evil Dead" aired for three seasons on Starz before it was canceled in 2018, leaving a wave of disappointed fans in its wake.

Now, four years after the final scene of "Ash vs. Evil Dead," where Ash appears in the future with a new, augmented sidekick, Lexx (Jessica Green), and of course, his trusty Delta 88, aka "the Classic," Campbell and company appear to be revved up for more adventures. This time, however, they'll be appearing in a much different medium.