Black Panther 2 Actor Drops Hints Of What To Expect For M'Baku And The Jabari

It's fair to say that most Marvel fans were concerned about "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman in 2020. But after the teaser for the sequel dazzled at San Diego Comic-Con, the excitement has ramped up a notch. The teaser shows Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o), Shuri (Letitia Wright), and Ramonda (Angela Bassett) mourning T'Challa's death — although it's not clear yet how Marvel is writing out the Wakandan king. Unfortunately, while grieving the legendary warrior, the country then has to face a growing war with Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and the forces of Atlantis.

Namor's arrival was teased in "Iron Man 2," where a SHIELD map highlights a spot in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean between South America and Africa. But Marvel Studios is taking a different approach with the aquatic hero since he's going to be inspired by Aztec and Mayan culture (via ComicBook.com). "It's an honor," Huerta explained. "I come from the hood, and thanks to inclusion, I am here. I wouldn't be here without inclusion. A lot of kids are there in their hood looking at us, dreaming to be here, and they're gonna make it."

But just because T'Challa is gone doesn't mean the country is defenseless from Namor's army. Not only does Wakanda have Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje, but the Jabari tribe and the vicious M'Baku (Winston Duke) are also back again in "Wakanda Forever," after the Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) incident brought the isolated Wakandans together with the rest of the country.