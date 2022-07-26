Director Will Byles On The Quarry, Until Dawn, Horror Film Inspirations, And More - Exclusive Interview

I know some video game outlets are calling "The Quarry" a spiritual successor to "Until Dawn," and it's definitely not a sequel. How hard did you have to rack your brain to ensure players were getting an entirely new gaming experience with "The Quarry"?

The game is a bit of both, really. For part of "The Quarry," we wanted it to be completely new, but for part of it, we wanted it to be exactly the same [as "Until Dawn"]. With something like "The Quarry," we're not really reinventing the wheel. There are technology advancements for the rendering and the capturing stuff, but the real thing we wanted to do is to entertain people.

We looked at the stuff we did in "Until Dawn." We looked at mostly the positive comments, because you want to keep the stuff that people loved in it, but we also wanted to see where things hadn't gone quite so well in "Until Dawn" and improve on that. The number of endings, for instance, in "Until Dawn," was always a little bit of a criticized area. We thought, "Let's go to town" [with "The Quarry"].

It's about putting content forward with a style. That was a really important thing. "Until Dawn" has a lightness to it. I don't mean it's comedy. It's not that. It's that it doesn't take itself very seriously. It's very much a teen horror story in the context of it being slightly self-referential. It knows what it is.

Therefore, you can take the whole thing that happened with "Scream," where it becomes [slightly] post-modern, like I say, "self-referential." It knows that it has got this rule set and within that rule set, there's a number of things that you can do and a number of things you can't do, and if you are given those things, as a rule set, then we can then muck about with that as authors, effectively. Then, we take you on different journeys and allow you to switch and swap between the two.

We wanted to try and keep that lightness and keep that humor there for "The Quarry." In fact, we wanted to push it a little bit further, more along the lines of the TV series "Supernatural" rather than the movie "Hostel" or something like that, because again, it's not comedy, but [there are] little one-liners every now and again, and that was a big part of it.

Some of our other games have been more serious. That's where the "spiritual successor" thing comes in — to go on with a bunch of teenagers with a lightness of touch and not take ourselves very seriously. When one guy gets his arm chopped off by a chainsaw by another guy ... it is an absolutely ridiculous way to deal with somebody's injury, but it's straight out of "The Evil Dead" playbook. It's stupid and funny and horrible, but you can go along with it because that's the journey we wanted to take you on.