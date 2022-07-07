Siobhan Williams Details Her Key Role In The Quarry And Moments Too Tough For Her To Watch - Exclusive Interview

Is this your first experience with motion capture acting?

No, actually. I've done a few projects before. I was working on a video game for a few years with Capcom here in Vancouver. It was going to be great, [but] then, the studio shut down in our third year of shooting, so, that never came out. I got a good deal of experience there. I also did a movie with Robert Zemeckis a couple of years ago that featured some motion capture stuff that he did. The film was animated and also live-action. I was in the animated portion, a little bit so, I did some motion capture there.

Was it "Welcome to Marwen"?

Yeah, that's the Zemeckis one. You got it.

It's been a long time, but I did talk with him about mo-cap when it was relatively new, for "The Polar Express." He's a pioneer with that, along with [James] Cameron. Having done motion capture acting with Zemeckis, it must have been exciting to walk onto a set like "The Quarry" and say, "Yeah, I know what this is all about." Even so, with all the experiences, do you ever get over the wonder of what you can do with motion capture?

No. I love it so much and every single day I walked into Digital Domain, I was [like], "Oh my God. This place is so cool." There's something really neat about knowing that you'll never fully understand the technology that is behind all of this, because it's so complex, and they're at the forefront of what they do. It's really neat to hear about what's new in their day-to-day and what they're dealing with, because it's such a different world from mine. I love being able to come in as an artist and learn about all this tech and feel like the worlds are colliding, and I'm learning so much. I really geek out on the software that they've developed and hearing about what they're up to. It's a really neat part of the industry that I feel super lucky to have been a part of.

It must be a freeing experience, too, because you can show up and there's no sitting in a chair for hours for makeup or getting fitted for wardrobe, or anything like that.

I think so. The pacing is so unique when you're creating a game like this, and the project is so big. We probably ended up shooting 500 pages or something, over the course [of filming "The Quarry"] ... for my character alone. The game was longer than that, but ... it is very freeing, and it is a great exercise in imagination. I hope I have more experiences like that in film and maybe in subsequent games.