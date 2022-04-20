The Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders Character You Likely Forgot Paul Sorvino Played

Paul Sorvino has long cast an imposing shadow on the world of acting — an impressive feat for an actor whose most well-known role didn't arrive until 1990.

Sorvino's first on-screen appearance was in 1970's "Where's Poppa" alongside George Segal and Ruth Gordon. For the next twenty years, Sorvino would rack up small and supporting roles in a number of acclaimed films — including "The Panic in Needle Park" and the epic historical drama "Reds" — but in 1990, the actor secured his most iconic role to date starring as caporegime Paulie Cicero in Martin Scorsese's "Goodfellas." After "Goodfellas," Sorvino took on notable roles as Henry Kissinger in "Nixon" and the House of Capulet patriarch in Baz Luhrmann's contemporary Shakespearian film "Romeo + Juliet."

He's also known for his work in "Law & Order." For 29 episodes, Sorvino played NYPD Sergeant Phil Cerreta, demonstrating his ability to play formidable authority across the legal spectrum. After leaving "Law & Order," Sorvino was replaced by Jerry Orbach, who would go on to become the face of the series. Sorvino's brief but potent tenure on "Law & Order" would prove to serve him well in future crime drama and procedural pursuits, the most recent of which was a guest role in "Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders."