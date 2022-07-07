The Devastating Death Of James Caan

On July 6, 2022, beloved actor James Caan died at the age 82, according to an official statement released via Twitter. The cause of the entertainer's death has not been confirmed.

The news of Caan's death emerged when his official account tweeted the following: "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Caan was among the most prominent silver-screen presences of his generation, and his penchant for portraying tough characters landed him classic roles like Sonny Corleone in "The Godfather," and Frank in "Thief." However, he was capable of playing a wide array of roles, and his memorable turn as injured writer Paul Sheldon opposite Kathy Bates' deranged fan Annie Wilkes in "Misery" is a stellar example of his nuance.

The actor is survived by his five children, Tara, Scott, Alexander, James Jr., and Jacob (via Closer Weekly). Out of the quintet, Scott Caan has followed in his father's footsteps, and he's noted for his starring role in "Hawaii Five-0," as well as his movie roles in "Boiler Room," "Gone in 60 seconds," "Varsity Blues," and "Ocean's Eleven" and its two sequels.