Lupita Nyong'o Opens Up About Making Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Without Chadwick Boseman

At San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Marvel fans were teased with a slew of upcoming installments, varying from Daredevil being born again to Kevin Feige revealing that the future of the MCU is resting on Jonathan Majors' shoulders (no pressure). What the crowd wasn't quite prepared for was director Ryan Coogler taking to the stage to debut the incredible first trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the hotly anticipated sequel to "Black Panther."

The upcoming installment to the Marvel Cinematic Universe will mark our return to the world of Wakanda, following our initial in-depth 2018 tour. The revisit will, of course, be a bittersweet one, as the kingdom will be without its former king, Chadwick Boseman, the late Oscar-nominated star and former "Black Panther" who sadly died in 2020. Following his passing, it was made clear that T'Challa's role would not be recast, and that the brave king, like the man who played him, would pass on as part of the sequel's story.

As a result, drastic changes were made, transforming the film into what looks to be not just an exciting chapter of the MCU but a fitting tribute to a talent gone too soon. Following the trailer's release, Lupita Nyong'o, who plays Nakia in the "Black Panther" films, revealed just what kind of experience she and the cast had.