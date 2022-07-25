Film Director Edgar Wright Shares Touching Tribute To David Warner After His Death

Taking to his Twitter page on Monday, July 25, director Edgar Wright offered up a proverbial hat-tip to David Warner after so many years of admiration. "Very sad to hear of David Warner's passing, an actor with a huge legacy on stage & screen and unforgettable roles in; Morgan: A Suitable Case For Treatment, Straw Dogs, From Beyond The Grave, The Omen, Time After Time, Time Bandits, Tron, Titanic and much more," Wright tweeted. "He will be missed."

With a career spanning six decades — and one that nearly landed him in the role of Freddy Krueger — Wright's passing is one that has been felt far and wide in all corners of Hollywood and the UK acting community. English actor and writer Mark Gatiss of "Doctor Who," "Sherlock," and "Dracula" fame tweeted: "I grew up in awe of David Warner as a stalwart of so many of my favorite movies. To work extensively with him and to call him my friend was a gift beyond words. Goodnight, sweet Prince."

Warner's career included credits in stage, film, and TV productions, with his first screen role dating back to 1962. He kept working all the way to the 2020s, with him lending his voice to a 2020 episode of "Teen Titans Go!" as The Lobe. Following the announcement of his death from cancer-related illness, Warner's family released a statement to the BBC: "Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with characteristic grace and dignity ... He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years."