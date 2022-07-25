Film Director Edgar Wright Shares Touching Tribute To David Warner After His Death
The devastating death of English acting legend David Warner has been weighing heavy on the hearts of UK stars and filmmakers who have been touched or inspired by his acting legacy. Many of Warner's peers in the industry have been taking to social media to honor him with kind words and tributes, including one from the "Three Flavors Cornetto" trilogy mastermind Edgar Wright. Warner, who died on July 24 in London, was best known for his roles in "Tron," "Time After Time," "Time Bandits," "Titanic," and "The Omen," the latter of which brought out a performance from Warner that still sticks with Wright to this very day.
"David Warner's story in it is burned in my mind forever," Wright tweeted in July 2021 in regards to "The Omen." He also told The AV Club in 2011, "When I saw [The Omen] as a kid, I don't think I had ever been so excited watching a horror movie, because it just totally gives the audience what they want. There are no pretensions for it to be anything other than just a ride." With the "Last Night in Soho" director being such a massive fan of "The Omen," and specifically Warner's performance as photographer Keith Jennings, it was only fitting that he offered up a touching tribute to the actor on social media.
Edgar Wright is a massive fan of David Warner's work
Taking to his Twitter page on Monday, July 25, director Edgar Wright offered up a proverbial hat-tip to David Warner after so many years of admiration. "Very sad to hear of David Warner's passing, an actor with a huge legacy on stage & screen and unforgettable roles in; Morgan: A Suitable Case For Treatment, Straw Dogs, From Beyond The Grave, The Omen, Time After Time, Time Bandits, Tron, Titanic and much more," Wright tweeted. "He will be missed."
With a career spanning six decades — and one that nearly landed him in the role of Freddy Krueger — Wright's passing is one that has been felt far and wide in all corners of Hollywood and the UK acting community. English actor and writer Mark Gatiss of "Doctor Who," "Sherlock," and "Dracula" fame tweeted: "I grew up in awe of David Warner as a stalwart of so many of my favorite movies. To work extensively with him and to call him my friend was a gift beyond words. Goodnight, sweet Prince."
Warner's career included credits in stage, film, and TV productions, with his first screen role dating back to 1962. He kept working all the way to the 2020s, with him lending his voice to a 2020 episode of "Teen Titans Go!" as The Lobe. Following the announcement of his death from cancer-related illness, Warner's family released a statement to the BBC: "Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with characteristic grace and dignity ... He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years."