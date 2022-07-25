The Devastating Death Of Genre Legend David Warner

One man was one of the biggest threats on The Grid, a feared enemy to Batman, and a doting father to Superman — all after, at one point, being literal Evil. Sadly, though, this day marks the loss of the incredible talent behind all of those fantastic benchmarks.

Today, news broke that British actor David Warner has passed away. He was 80 years old. As confirmed to the BBC in a statement from Warner's family, the actor died on Sunday after succumbing to a cancer-related illness. They said, "Over the past 18 months, he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity."

Boasting a credit list consisting of some of the most cherished sci-fi and fantasy-filled stories in history, Warner stretched his talent across movies, television, and radio throughout his career. On the big screen, he faced off against the spawn of Satan in the 1976 classic "The Omen" (and lost) and brought his own version of Evil to life in Terry Gilliam's beloved family film, "Time Bandits" in 1981. One of his most impressive efforts was in the following year, appearing in the timeless "Tron" as Ed Dillinger in the real world before installing into the Grid as Sark and voicing his Kool-Aid-looking AI boss, the MCP. It may have been a big feat for Warner at the time, but in the years that followed, the Manchester-born actor would go on to appear in some of the most iconic franchises in pop culture history — sometimes in multiple roles.