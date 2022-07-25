She Will's Alice Krige Shares Her Feelings About Playing Star Trek's 'Elemental' Borg Queen - Exclusive

Even years after first embodying the character, Krige remains intrigued by the Borg Queen, even if she doesn't happen to be the one playing her. "I still feel that no matter how many times they think they've got rid of her, they're kidding themselves," Krige shared. "They really can't. She's out there, and every now and then, she chooses to show up and they can do their damnedest, [but] they're not going to erase the Borg Queen. I can't quite explain it myself, but she's endlessly interesting. There appear to be an enormous number of permutations. Also, it appears that it doesn't matter who plays her, because there have been other actresses who have played the part, subsequent to 'First Contact.' She is elemental."

Krige confessed that she came to this conclusion when she first started developing the character before filming on "First Contact" began. "At the time when I was looking for her, before we started shooting, I reread 'A Brief History of Time,' and this idea that you're taught at school that energy cannot be created or destroyed, it's constantly transmuted, I thought, "Well, that's her then,'" Krige remembered. "She was there from the Big Bang. She's always been there, [but] we weren't aware. She finally showed up. I can't explain the Borg Queen. She's a phenomenon, an entity that is inherent in our universe."

More than anything, though, Krige remembers the joy of playing the Borg Queen. "I had so much fun," Krige reflected. "You wouldn't think it was decent to have as much fun as I had playing her."

Alice Krige can currently be seen in "She Will," now playing in select theaters and available for rental and purchase digitally and on demand.