She Will's Alice Krige On Her Character, Malcolm McDowell, Star Trek's Borg Queen And More - Exclusive Interview

As she develops powers that she uses specifically on bad men, it helps her delve into past trauma that she's deeply suppressed. What were your feelings about the way the movie presents its feminist, #MeToo messages, especially the suggestion that violence can be a path to healing when it comes to Veronica's relationship with Malcolm MacDowell's predatory director, Eric Hathbourne?

I love the way it approached it because it's entirely oblique. It's not full-on, in your face #MeToo. It's quite oblique in the way that it comes to it. Certainly not for a moment did I think for Veronica was looking to exact revenge. He says to her, "What do you want?" And she says, "The truth." This trajectory that she's been on has brought her to a place where she can face what happened full-on.

Right at the beginning of the film, she's post-surgery, she's on her knees, and something flashes up on the television, a program in which she learns that he, Eric Hathbourne, is about to be knighted. He's honored, he's lauded, and he's about to make a remake of the film [that made Veronica famous when she was a child], and there's this image of a line of 14-year-old little girls snaking around the corner, all waiting with their hearts in their mouths to audition and maybe get this role in this iconic movie.

What actually happened [to Veronica when she was a teenager] has never been addressed or spoken about and was so painful that she couldn't look at it. At 14, you always think it's your fault, certainly at that time, and she's punished herself one way or another. Finally, with a mutilated body, she's able to drop her night dress and look at herself in the mirror, and she manages to emerge from a moment of extraordinary truth with herself. She asks him to do the same and he can't, which is why the movie [develops] for him the way it does.

Malcolm does a breathtaking performance. With a very, very short amount of screen time, he manages to paint this human being who has refused to look at himself. There's a moment in the wee small hours of the night when he's sitting at an empty bar in an empty hotel with his head in his hands and I really felt at that moment that Eric Hathbourne, thought, "Yeah, this is who I am. This is what I do, and it's wrong."

Moments later, she shows up and he says, "What do you want?" And she says, "The truth." She has articulated it for herself, but he cannot, which is very interesting. I don't think she is looking for a violent outcome. He brings it upon himself. If he had said, "I'm terribly sorry," I don't think the film would've [gone] for him the way it does.