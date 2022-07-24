The Marvel Titles Fans Are Hopeful To See On The MCU Phase 6 Schedule

The Marvel Cinematic Universe announced roughly five billion new projects during the San Diego Comic Con, and while that's only barely an exaggeration, the movies and episodic adventures officially confirmed were enough to heartily fill three years' worth of release schedules. For the rest of 2022, Phase 4 of the MCU will continue on its preestablished path with "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" in August, and it will end with "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in November. Both of these projects received new trailers, tantalizing fans with everything from exciting cameos — like a yellow suited Daredevil (Charlie Cox) — to a new Black Panther (there would be an actor name right here, if it weren't intentionally a mystery).

On top of these, SDCC's Hall H was treated to the entire release schedule for Phase 5, starting with "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" in February 2023 and ending with "Thunderbolts" in July 2024.

As if that weren't enough, Marvel announced the skeleton structure for Phase 6, which will include the highly anticipated MCU debut for the "Fantastic Four," as well two "Avengers" films — subtilted "The Kang Dynasty" and "Secret Wars." The rest of the slate was devoid of specifics, but promised another eight projects, as yet to be announced. Because there is no end to curiosity, fans are already speculating as to what will fill those nameless timeslots. Here are some of the hopeful contenders.