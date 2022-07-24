Why The New She-Hulk Trailer Has Fans Buzzing About A Classic Daredevil Suit

The arrival of Daredevil (Charlie Cox) in "She-Hulk" is exciting enough. However, for the few seconds he's glimpsed in the trailer, it's made clear that this isn't just any old Daredevil suit. It's a darker, grittier reimagining of the Man Without Fear's original suit from 1964. Yes, that means Matt Murdock will be decked out in yellow and black. The trailer even features the hero's original signature weapon, a cane that splits into billy clubs, holstered on each thigh.

For now, since the trailer only panned about two-thirds of the way up his body, we don't yet know what the helmet and chest will look like. Will the character's trademark double-D logo, notably missing from his Netflix series, finally debut in the MCU? The fact that the costume was only partially revealed hasn't stopped fans from getting excited, though. Social media is abuzz about the reveal, especially on Charlie Cox's Instagram post, which features just the short clip of the suit from the end of the trailer. It received more than 22,000 views in its first hour, with fans like faithblovly glowing in the fan service, writing, "Is that the yellow in his suit??? HELL YEAH." Over on Twitter, @johnyurcaba4 celebrated the arrival of the yellow costume by proclaiming that, "God, I love #Marvel ... This is Geek Christmas."

Not everyone is psyched, however. As seen on IGN's official tweet about the costume change, some hope this will just a pitstop before he switches to a more contemporary black and red suit. One user, @elitehaxor3, tweeted "Lets hope its temporary, and he gains a new suit." That seems likely, as Marvel does switch up costumes pretty often, but for now, yellow suit fans can indulge in finally seeing a dream come true.