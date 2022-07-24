Namor The Sub-Mariner Is Confirmed For Black Panther 2 At Long Last

In the beginning of July 2022, leaked concept art for Namor the Sub-Mariner hit the internet (via ComicBook). The artwork depicted some changes from the comic book character, adding inspirations from the Mayan and Aztec people and thus opening up the character for a more inclusive casting. Considering he bears a striking resemblance to the artwork, "The Forever Purge" and "Spectre" actor Tenoch Huerta responded to the leaks on Twitter. In the mood to have a little fun, he posted a photo of Mermaid Man from "SpongeBob SquarePants" with a Spanish-language caption that roughly translates to "Images of Tenoch have leaked."

The actor no longer needs to play coy because his role as Namor — and thus, his official public debut as an MCU actor — has finally been confirmed (via Twitter). He appeared both on stage during Marvel's SDCC 2022 presentation and in the first "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" trailer. In the sneak peek, he is seen watching his home burn as a child and then leading an army against Wakanda. On stage, he got an opportunity to speak to the crowd and took the opportunity to address his upbringing and his journey to this role. According to Static Media sister site /Film's Senior News Editor Jacob Hall, who reported from Hall H, the actor told the audience he is from "the hood," and Marvel's inclusion is the only reason he is there. He went on to say, "There are a lot of kids in their hoods, dreaming of being here."

Fans have a lot to look forward to, as they have waited a long time to see Namor hit the screens, and Huerta has waited a long time for his opportunity to shine.