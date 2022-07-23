Here's How To Watch Marvel's SDCC 2022 Panel

After taking a three-year hiatus, San Diego Comic-Con has returned in an in-person capacity for the first time since the summer of 2019. As a result, this year's SDCC has already delivered plenty of exciting moments, from the premiere of the first "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" trailer to the release of a dazzling new trailer for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

Of course, Marvel Studios is also set to make its long-awaited return to SDCC this weekend. The studio made waves with its 2019 SDCC panel, and many comic book readers are hoping that Marvel is going to use this year's convention to make another batch of similarly exciting announcements. Unfortunately, there's no way of knowing what surprises Marvel might have planned until the studio's panel actually takes place this Saturday.

Thankfully, those who were lucky enough to attend this year's SDCC will likely be treated to plenty of surprises when Marvel takes over the convention Saturday afternoon. But what about all the comic book readers out there who couldn't make it to SDCC this year?