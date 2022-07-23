Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Trailer Hides Classic DC Villains In Plain Sight

Thanks to San Diego Comic-Con 2022, we've gotten a ton of information on upcoming projects from DC and Warner Bros. Discovery. With rumors of a shake-up and overhaul of DC content on television and in the DC Extended Universe (via Variety), everything has seemed a little uncertain for fans. Not to mention, the legal troubles facing Flash actor Ezra Miller before his highly-anticipated "The Flash" solo film have left the future of his time as the Scarlet Speedster uncertain (via Deadline). However, "The Flash" is still on the way, along with several other movies on the DC slate, like "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," which had its premiere moved up to December 2022 (via Collider).

SDCC has now provided the "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" official trailer as well, and there's a lot to unpack. The first film from 2019 gives the origin story of the DCEU's Billy Batson (Asher Angel), as he acquires his powers from Wizard (Djimon Hounsou) and takes on the evil Dr. Sivana (Mark Strong) with the help of his friend, Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer). In the end, the powers of Shazam are bestowed upon all of the members of the orphanage of which Billy is part, creating the famed Shazam Family from DC Comics.

The trailer for "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" revealed that Billy and his family still fight villains together, specifically Helen Mirren's Hespera — a god who seeks the Shazam family's powers. Although she seems to be the main antagonist, other DC villains are hidden in plain sight.