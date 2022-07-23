Small Details You Missed In The First Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Trailer

One of the comedic highlights of the new "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" trailer comes when Shazam invokes the famous "family" motif that is central to the "Fast & Furious" franchise during a botched attempt to summon the rest of his own Shazam Family as he sits down with Hespera over a bite to eat. The reference is a funny one for fans (and it's not the first time a "Fast & Furious" joke has appeared in "Shazam!"), but if you don't know all of the movies, you might have missed that there are at least two strong personnel connections between these two disparate families.

Firstly, Shazam's "family" speech is made to Hespera, who is played by the great Helen Mirren. Mirren, of course, has been a part of the "Fast & Furious" franchise since her cameo in 2017's "The Fate of the Furious." She's made subsequent appearances in her role of matriarch Magdalene "Queenie" Shaw in the "Fast" spin-off "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," as well as 2021's "F9." That gives Shazam's "Fast & Furious" reference an extra metatextual twist that fans should find amusing.

Fans are also aware that another new member to the "Shazam" world is also a familiar "Fast & Furious" face. Dwayne Johnson, who's set to make his DC Extended Universe debut in October 2022 with "Black Adam," plays the titular role of Shazam's own arch-nemesis in an antihero capacity. Given that both "Black Adam" and "Fury of the Gods" are set in the same sub-franchise of the DCEU, it's not unthinkable that Johnson may some kind of cameo in "Fury of the Gods," which is set to come out about two months before the "Shazam" sequel hits theaters, further cementing the "Shazam"-"Fast & Furious" connection.