Gunfight Temporarily Stops Production On Spin-Off Series Justified: City Primeval
Production on the FX "Justified" spin-off "Justified: City Primeval" has been paused after two cars broke through the filming perimeter on the night of July 20, Deadline reported. The incident, which involved the occupants of the two vehicles engaged in a shootout, occurred near Douglass Park in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood, which has already seen growing frustration among residents because of the park being closed for a chunk of the summer while the music festivals Riot Fest, Lyrical Lemonade, and Heatwave take place, as noted by Block Club Chicago.
Luckily, no one was injured during Wednesday night's gunfight, but many members of the cast and crew were present and took cover, including Timothy Olyphant. The set was closed Thursday and today, but filming is expected to resume on Monday, July 25. This marks the second time gun violence has interrupted production on a television series this week. On Tuesday morning, crew member Johnny Pizarro was working on the set of "Law & Order: Organized Crime," reserving parking spaces, when he was shot and killed in his car in Brooklyn, according to Variety.
Police have not identified any suspects yet
"Justified: City of Primeval" takes place seven years after the end of "Justified," as U.S. Marshall Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) now lives in Miami with his 14-year-old daughter after leaving Kentucky behind. His daughter, Willa, is played by Olyphant's real-life daughter, Vivian (via IMDb). Inspired by the novel "City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit," a random encounter in Florida will lead Givens to Detroit and an encounter with the sociopathic Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook). Known as The Oklahoma Wildman, Mansell was able to evade the law in the Motor City, and it's up to Givens to bring him to justice.
The cast also includes Aunjanue Ellis, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, Marin Ireland, Victor Williams, and Norbert Leo Butz. Olyphant, while reuniting with "Justified" creator Graham Yost, is also executive producing this time around, along with Yost, Dave Andron, and Michael Dinner, who is also directing the eight-episode limited series. It's being produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions, per Deadline.
As of this writing, police have not identified any suspects involved in the shooting.