Gunfight Temporarily Stops Production On Spin-Off Series Justified: City Primeval

Production on the FX "Justified" spin-off "Justified: City Primeval" has been paused after two cars broke through the filming perimeter on the night of July 20, Deadline reported. The incident, which involved the occupants of the two vehicles engaged in a shootout, occurred near Douglass Park in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood, which has already seen growing frustration among residents because of the park being closed for a chunk of the summer while the music festivals Riot Fest, Lyrical Lemonade, and Heatwave take place, as noted by Block Club Chicago.

Luckily, no one was injured during Wednesday night's gunfight, but many members of the cast and crew were present and took cover, including Timothy Olyphant. The set was closed Thursday and today, but filming is expected to resume on Monday, July 25. This marks the second time gun violence has interrupted production on a television series this week. On Tuesday morning, crew member Johnny Pizarro was working on the set of "Law & Order: Organized Crime," reserving parking spaces, when he was shot and killed in his car in Brooklyn, according to Variety.