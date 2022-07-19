Law & Order: Organized Crime Crew Member Dies On The Set

Tragedy has struck the set of "Law & Order: Organized Crime." Deadline reports that a parking enforcement worker who was doing his job at the show's New York-based shooting location was shot and killed while sitting in his car on July 19, 2022 at roughly 5:15 am. Per Entertainment Weekly and police reports, the victim was sitting in his car in the Greenpoint area of Brooklyn when the assailant pulled open the victim's car door and shot him multiple times in the face and neck before fleeing the scene. The victim was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull medical center but was pronounced dead at 5:55 am.

The victim's identity has been withheld pending notification of his family as of press time, but both Deadline and Entertainment Weekly confirm that the deceased was 31 years old and identified as a man. There's also no word as to whether or not the victim was on the show's crew permanently or was a temporary employee. "Law & Order: Organized Crime" has canceled shooting for the day.