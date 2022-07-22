Michael Cera Reveals The Connection Between Paws Of Fury And This Mel Brooks Classic - Exclusive

The new animated film "Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank" is set in a small village called Kakamucho in what looks very much like feudal Japan, except that the countryside is populated by cats. On a hill nearby is the massive residence of a local official named Ika Chu (voiced by Ricky Gervais), who can't stand the fact that the village is blocking the magnificent view from his palace windows.

With a visit from the ruling shogun (Mel Brooks) imminent, Ika Chu engineers an attack on the town by a group of ronin and then installs a hapless dog named Hank (Michael Cera) as its samurai, calculating that the combination of more attacks and having a dog as the town's sole protector will drive the villagers out. But Ika Chu doesn't factor in that Hank's resilience and the help of a retired samurai (Samuel L. Jackson) — who becomes Hank's sensei — could help the canine save the town.

If any of this sounds familiar to older readers, that's because "Paws of Fury" started life under a different name (via Variety): "Blazing Samurai." If that rings a bell as well, it's because the movie is a homage to — and partial remake of — "Blazing Saddles," a beloved comedy from 1974 co-written and directed by Mel Brooks. In fact, Brooks and his fellow writers get a screenwriting credit on "Paws of Fury," while Brooks' shogun is a much more family-friendly version of the drunken governor he played in the original.

Confused? Don't be. You don't need to see "Blazing Saddles" to enjoy "Paws of Fury," although Michael Cera told Looper that he appreciates the connection: "It was so cool that this was happening and that [Brooks] was involved in it."