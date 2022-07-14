Michael Cera On Paws Of Fury, Samuel L. Jackson, Scott Pilgrim Memories And More - Exclusive Interview

Since the beginning of his career in 1999, when he was just 11 years old, Michael Cera has portrayed or voiced all kinds of interesting characters in movies like "Superbad," "This is the End" (where he played himself) and the 2010 cult classic "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World," along with TV series like "Childrens Hospital" and the now-classic "Arrested Development." However, he's never quite voiced anyone or anything like Hank, the dog and would-be samurai at the heart of "Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank."

Directed by Rob Minkoff ("The Lion King"), Chris Bailey, and Mark Koetsier, "Paws of Fury" follows the initially inept Hank as he is recruited by a local landowner named Ika Chu (Ricky Gervais) to become the town samurai for a little village called Kakamucho. Ika Chu hopes that hiring a dog to protect a hamlet full of cats will throw the village into enough chaos that he can swoop in and knock the town down — his plan all along.

In a family film that somehow manages to loosely (and safely) remake Mel Brooks' raunchy, way too politically incorrect comedy gem "Blazing Saddles" (Brooks and other "Saddles" writers even get screenplay credit), Hank gets some training from another local samurai, the retired Jimbo (Samuel L. Jackson), and sets his sights on rallying the town to his side to stop his erstwhile boss.

"I loved the character," Cera tells Looper about playing Hank. "I loved his haplessness, but also his determination. You could easily take him for a fool in the beginning, but then you learn how serious he actually is and how committed to his dreams he is and how admirable that is."