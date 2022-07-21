Dominic Monaghan On His Roles In Moonhaven, Lord Of The Rings, And Lost - Exclusive Interview

In your career, you're known for these quirky characters, like detective Paul Sarno on "Moonhaven." What makes those kinds of roles appealing to you?

Those are the ones that I get offered. I would very much enjoy playing Peter Parker or Tony Stark, but people don't think I can play those roles — or people are not ready for me to play those roles — so I take the ones that I get offered. I guess it appeals a little bit more to my personality. I don't necessarily identify too much with the classic macho guy. I've always been more artistic. There's a sensitivity to that and a slight quirkiness to that. Maybe these are characters that I know a little better.

Well, it has taken you down an impressive path, including your role on "Moonhaven," which touches on a lot of sociopolitical problems that we currently face. If you could leave Earth and jet off to a "utopian paradise," would you do it? If so, why — or why not?

I'd do it because I'm interested in having new experiences. I'm curious as a person about everything. Everything interests me. Space travel would certainly be something that I'd be interested in. I've been lucky enough to see a lot of the earth — not that I necessarily know all of it by any means — and seeing a completely new part of our galaxy would be fascinating to me. I'd definitely be interested.

The series is kind of a mix of sci-fi, mystery, and comedic buddy cop show — which, by the way, Kadeem Hardison coming out of left field for the win! What is one of the most memorable or funny moments you had on the set? Does anything in particular stand out, whether with him or anyone else?

Well, Kadeem and I work very similarly together. We keep it pretty light and airy on set. We like to be in a sense of play. We like our crew and our cast around us to feel free and have a nice time at work. Because of that, it allows us to be a little bit silly and fun. There were a few moments on set where we were able to try stuff out and see if it works.

This idea of playing detectives — even though we are detectives, but we've never needed to explore a crime like this before — was something that Kadeem and I really enjoyed. I enjoy his company. I enjoy hanging out with him on set. Any day at work where I can leave and get the feeling that my cast and crew around me had an enjoyable day on set is a win for me.