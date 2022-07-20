Ms. Marvel's Aramis Knight Reveals Why He Wasn't Nervous About Joining The MCU - Exclusive

Though Aramis Knight wasn't nervous about joining the MCU, there were still challenges in joining the franchise. "The most challenging [thing] is definitely learning a new dialect — [it's] really difficult. In general, learning an accent and being respectful to it and the work takes a lot," Knight said. "But then you add in costumes, and you add in locations, and you add in acting and ever-changing Marvel scripts. It's a tall order."

It seems that every great opportunity comes with a "but," and Knight's came in the form of an accent. Knight explained, "I remember my agents calling me and telling me that they wanted me to test, and then there was a 'but.' I'm like, 'Well, what's the but?' They're like, 'Well, you got to speak Urdu, and you got to speak in a Pakistani accent. Do you think you could do that?'"

Of course, Knight had family connections to the region, making his casting kismet. "I was like, 'Well, you know I've done it before. My grandma's from Pakistan. My grandpa's from India, which is a somewhat similar accent,"' Knight added. "I knew that I had it in me, but I'd never done it very seriously and as a job. There was a bit of pressure in that, but again, I tried to take as much pressure off myself as possible."

The first season of "Ms. Marvel" is streaming on Disney+.