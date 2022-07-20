Joe Russo Reveals Why Chris Evans Was Cast As The Bad Guy In The Gray Man - Exclusive

To legions of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, Chris Evans will always be Captain America. Evans left an indelible impression in the role, and after almost 10 years of embodying the noble supersoldier, it's easy to understand why moviegoers aren't quick to let go of the association. Two of the people responsible for Evans becoming synonymous with Cap are directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who started their MCU careers helming "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" and "Captain America: Civil War" before moving on to "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame." Their work on all four films enabled Evans to show the breadth of Cap's capabilities while establishing him as the MCU's most honorable superhero.

However, since leaving the MCU, Evans hasn't been content to rest on his laurels. He's taken on an eclectic grab bag of roles: Some have played on his Captain America persona, like the title character in "Lightyear" or assistant D.A. Andy Barber in "Defending Jacob," and some are the complete opposite of Cap, like the entitled, selfish Ransom Drysdale in "Knives Out." In his latest film, "The Gray Man," Evans plays Lloyd Hansen, a former CIA agent who's determined to take out Ryan Gosling's rogue operative no matter how many people he has to kill to do it.

The character is about as opposite of Captain America as it's possible to get, yet once again the people responsible for ushering Evans' brutal, dynamic, and surprisingly amusing performance to the screen are Anthony and Joe Russo. Looper sat down with the directing duo to find out why they felt Evans was a good fit for the role of a murderous villain after directing him to superheroic glory in four films.