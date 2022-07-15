Anthony And Joe Russo Bring The Gray Man Out Of The Shadows - Exclusive Interview

There are some unbelievable action sequences in this film. How do you go about composing those different scenes so they stay exciting and relevant to the story?

Joe: Painstaking.

Anthony: [It's a] really long process and part of it starts with a conception on the script level about how you're structuring a challenge or a test or an increasingly complicated set of circumstances to interfere with the lead character on the journey. After that point, we go through a long development process that involves all of our collaborators.

We have an amazing collection of collaborators, some of whom we've been working with for many years now, some of whom are newer to the table. We sit down with our stunt coordinator, our visual effects supervisor, our production designer, a lot of storyboard artists and conceptual artists that we've worked with for many years, and we all start to cook up — and eventually this even extends to the actors — but we all start to cook up: "How do we take these sequences and elevate them and drive them more at the heart of what the movie is, who the characters are, and what's happening at this specific moment in the movie? What are we actually exploring in this moment?"

And it's a long process where we go through a lot of tests. Sometimes, we will shoot a portion of the scene in a stunt gym somewhere. Almost all the time, we will go through a very elaborate version of story boarding and actual animation where it almost looks like a cartoon. We'll do cartoon versions of the scene to feel out the structure of it and the events of the sequence. It's a really long process that takes many months, many stages of revision happen.

Joe: We've said it several times: "That movie almost killed us." ["The Gray Man"] was a really hard film to make. [A] Marvel film was like four action sequences and this was nine. When we got done with four sequences, we were exhausted and realized we weren't even halfway through the movie.

It's non-stop.

Joe: It comes at you, and each one is inventive in its own way and has its own requirements. It's a very rewarding movie to make. It might be one of our favorite films because we like the tone of it. We like the fact that there's intense violence in the movie, scary characters, but then suddenly, it's very quirky and funny and emotional and it could turn on a dime on you. We feel like it's a unique interpretation of a genre movie of that scale.