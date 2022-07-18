Dune: Part 2 Finally Provides The Update Fans Have Been Waiting For

When "Dune" was released in October 2021, it was the first installment in what celebrated director Denis Villeneuve hoped would be a multi-part series. Though a second film had not been greenlit, Villeneuve had long teased his intention to break the first of Frank Herbert's book series of the same name into two parts and oversee both films (via MovieFone). This intention is further confirmed by the fact that "Dune" ends abruptly on a cliffhanger, signaling the director's belief in his vision.

Only a few days after the debut of "Dune," The Wrap reported Warner Bros. greenlit a sequel, setting an October 2023 release date for "Dune: Part Two." In a statement, Villeneuve thanked the studio, cast and company, and the fans for supporting his dream. At the time of The Wrap's reporting, "Dune" had only grossed $225 million against its $165 million budget, but with bold ambitions for the franchise, Warner Bros. reportedly took streaming data into account. By February 2022, that global box office number swelled past $400 million (via Forbes).

Earlier this month, Deadline confirmed that Legendary Entertainment was setting up production on "Dune: Part Two" in Altivole, Italy, with the main cast returning to Budapest, Hungary, to begin principal photography later in July. On the casting side, Variety reports confirmation from Warner Bros. and Legendary that many of the cast from "Dune" are returning for the sequel. Aside from Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides and Zendaya as Chani, the cast for "Dune: Part Two" includes Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, and Javier Bardem. Among new additions for the sequel are Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Léa Seydoux, and Christopher Walken, who will play Emperor Shaddam IV.

This week, we finally have the update "Dune" fans have been waiting for.