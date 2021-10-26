Dune 2 Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far

"Dune" fans have been waiting for decades for a proper adaptation of Frank Herbert's classic 1965 science fiction novel (with apologies to David Lynch's 1984 attempt). And after Denis Villenueve's "Dune: Part One" premiered on October 22, 2021, all signs indicate that fans are happy with the effort. The critics have been mostly positive in their reviews, with "Dune: Part One" coming in at 84% Fresh among critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and 91% Fresh among the fans.

The box office numbers are equally impressive. As reported by Variety, "Dune: Part One" brought in $40 million domestically during its three-day opening weekend, making it the top movie in the U.S. — and that was despite the fact that Warner Bros. also released the film on HBO Max on the same day. Internationally, "Dune: Part One" has already raked in an impressive $220 million.

All those results indicated that "Dune: Part Two" was likely to happen, and now we know that it definitely will. That's even more of a relief to fans, since "Dune: Part One" only covers the first half of Herbert's story. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming "Dune" sequel.