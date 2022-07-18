Batgirl's Adil El Arbi Has Some Some Eyebrow-Raising Comments About The DC Multiverse

The DC Multiverse is about to be on full display in a number of upcoming Warner Bros. projects, including the much-anticipated HBO Max movie "Batgirl." And if what director Adil El Arbi recently said in an interview is true, fans could be in for some next-level craziness — but there's a catch.

As of right now, actors J.K. Simmons and Michael Keaton have been officially confirmed as two of the main crossovers in the impending Batman spin-off, with Simmons coming back to play Gotham City police commissioner Jim Gordon following his appearances in 2017's "Justice League" (and the 2021 Zack Snyder cut), while Keaton — who is going to be appearing in the 2023 "The Flash" solo flick — is reprising his 1989 "Batman" and 1992 "Batman Returns" role as Bruce Wayne aka The Dark Knight. In what capacity these two characters will show up, though, is still unclear, considering that each of them — at least, at this point — originates from a different cinematic universe.

Speaking to The Direct, El Arbi explained that, yes, "Batgirl" will include a wonderful mashup of characters. The problem is that viewers will also have to see future DC movies to have any idea what's going on, at least in the grand scheme of things. And that's not the craziest part.