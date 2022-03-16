J.K. Simmons Finally Breaks His Silence About Batgirl And The DC Multiverse

Simmons recently told Discussing Film that while he's not completely sure he understands how any cinematic multiverse works, he can promise fans will see more of his character than previously appeared in 2017's "Justice League" or Zack Snyder's re-working of the film. The actor said the "Batgirl" film will showcase "a completely different" side of the character, considering Jim and Barbara Gordon's father-daughter relationship.

Simmons noted that in "Justice League," all audiences ever saw of his character "was just Commissioner Gordon being business-like and needing Batman's help. In this film, I think I'm allowed to say since it does center on Batgirl, we see much more of Commissioner Gordon at home," he told Discussing Film.

Simmons also praised "Batgirl" directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah for their energy and passion for the project. Before recently, the filmmakers had most notably made 2020's "Bad Boys for Life" with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, but the new year has paved major opportunities for the pair — they're also directing and executive producing the Disney+ series "Ms. Marvel" for Marvel Studios (via The Hollywood Reporter). Simmons compared his "Batgirl" co-directors' enthusiasm for making movies to a pair of energetic Weimaraner dogs.

"The energy and the passion that they bring for making movies was a really fun energy to be around," Simmons said.