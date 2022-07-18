Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Recent Instagram Post Will Get TWD Fans Pumped

The conclusion of "The Walking Dead" is now fast approaching, following a total of more than 150 episodes across a decade-plus run. However, while TV's biggest zombie show will soon be over, the multimedia franchise it spawned is set to grow even larger in its absence, with multiple spinoffs featuring major characters from the mainline series on their way.

Ultimately, upcoming "Walking Dead" spinoffs like one centered around Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) — once intended to pair Daryl and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) until McBride left the spinoff project — will ensure that some of the marquee characters on "The Walking Dead" remain on TV, leading their own stories rather than making up a part of a larger ensemble.

That said, the producers of "The Walking Dead" have announced so many new projects that some "Walking Dead" fans feel spinoff fatigue. Nevertheless, for viewers outright eager for more zombie action given the mainline series' imminent conclusion, none other than Negan Smith actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan recently shared an Instagram post containing some exciting news.