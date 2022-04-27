The Walking Dead Spin-Off Daryl And Carol Just Lost Half Of Its Title Cast

The end is nigh for "The Walking Dead." After first premiering on AMC all the way back in October 2010, the popular post-apocalyptic horror series is currently making its way through its 11th and final season. That said, just because "The Walking Dead" is coming to an end doesn't mean fans of the show can't ever look forward to returning to its dystopian world. As a matter of fact, AMC has plans to keep its "Walking Dead" franchise going for the foreseeable future.

Those plans include a number of "Walking Dead" spin-offs and follow-up films. However, of all of the "Walking Dead" projects that AMC has in the works right now, few have attracted the same level of attention as its spin-off about Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride). Considering how invested viewers have become in their friendship over the years, it's easy to see why a Daryl and Carol spin-off might have seemed immediately intriguing to "Walking Dead" fans.

Unfortunately, a new update about the project has totally redefined what viewers can expect to see in it.