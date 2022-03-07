New The Walking Dead Spin-Off Will Focus On Two Characters Who Shouldn't Be Left Alone Together

Though AMC's "The Walking Dead" is set to conclude before the end of the year, the larger franchise at hand seems destined to live far beyond the lifespan of its original television incarnation.

Of course, "Walking Dead" fans are probably already familiar with the trilogy of long-gestating theatrical releases planned to feature fan favorite characters like Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Anne (aka Jadis) (Pollyanna McIntosh) (via IMDb). Though we have yet to hear much info on films set in "The Walking Dead" universe since they were first announced in 2018, "The Walking Dead" Chief Content Officer Scott Gimple has confirmed these films are still very much in development (via TVInsider).

Following the conclusion of the flagship series, "The Walking Dead" will also continue on in the form of its first spinoff, 2015's "Fear the Walking Dead," and a slew of other planned television series, including an upcoming anthology series called "Tales of the Walking Dead" and an as-of-yet untitled spinoff centered on Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride).