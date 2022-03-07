The Walking Dead Fans Are Not Happy About The Latest Spin-Off News
Much like the zombies (sorry, "walkers") that are the focal point of the franchise, the number of spinoffs from AMC's "The Walking Dead" series just keeps growing. Now, with the recent announcement of "Isle of the Dead," a new spinoff series starring the longtime characters Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffery Dean Morgan), the franchise has a total of five confirmed spinoffs that are either upcoming or already underway. These are "Fear The Walking Dead," "Tales of The Walking Dead," "The Walking Dead: World Beyond," and a so-far untitled series following another two fan favorites, Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride).
On the surface, this announcement that came courtesy of the official "Walking Dead" Twitter account on March 7 should be a pleasant surprise. However, the new show — which is scheduled to be released sometime in 2023 — isn't being received quite as positively as AMC probably hoped. In fact, "The Walking Dead" fans are straight-up not happy regarding this latest spinoff news.
Fans don't need another new show from The Walking Dead
With four spin-off shows already in the mix, fans of "The Walking Dead" feel a bit overfed, to say the least. On Twitter, there's a fair share of fans in the comments decrying yet another addition to the universe. Granted, the hate is not universal, but it's clear that much of the fanbase disapproves of these unnecessary continuations.
"Do we really need more TWD shows? Idk," wrote @Dark_Side_Dghter in response to AMC's original post.
"So AMC by announcing this we assume this will be post-Season 11 ending of course. So you've once again spoiled character fates," wrote @Nocbronation. "So any close encounters for the remainder of this season will mean nothing since you've spoiled their outcomes."
"Is 'Walking Dead' even still good?" asked another user, @DVberrytan, replying to the announcement shared by IGN on Twitter. "I know when it first came out people were excited for each new episode but now it just seems to keep going and I never see it trend."
Despite what fans are saying, there is a chance that "Isle of the Dead" turns out to be a worthwhile addition to the fandom. But when a new series gets panned at its announcement, it may be a sign that AMC is pushing their luck. Only time will tell if fans respond well to the actual series once it releases in 2023.