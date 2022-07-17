This Ms. Marvel Episode 6 Scene Is More Important Than You Think
There were so many memorable moments in the critically-acclaimed series "Ms. Marvel" (via Rotten Tomatoes) that will undoubtedly have big implications within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the Phase Four Disney+ show's brilliant introduction to the titular character. Of the many notable scenes featured throughout every exceptional entry, one particular moment from the season finale, "No Normal," has a bigger meaning that fans may have not initially realized.
Whether it was Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) learning her abilities on the go or her efforts time traveling at the train station, there were not many dull moments involving the character. While the main focus is Kamala's origin story, there are a significant amount of things the story touched upon that expanded the scope of the MCU, and certain jaw-dropping scenes revealed some game-changing information about the character's future. For instance, the reveal of Kamala's mutant genes is a big change from her Inhuman connections seen in the comics, and it's probably a good idea to start getting fans familiar with the term. The revelation is another great indicator that the X-Men are on their way, just like the appearance of Professor X (Patrick Stewart) in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."
And who could forget the part in "No Normal" where Kamala's bangle sees her switch places with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson)? That major cameo is quick, and the scene was obviously connected to the film "The Marvels," but it's actually a bigger deal than fans may think.
The mid-credit connection to The Marvels gets even better
"Ms. Marvel" Episode 6 directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah dropped a fun surprise on fans during a recent interview with Collider, stating that they weren't the directing duo who shot that surprising mid-credit scene with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). Instead, the director behind that now-iconic finale moment is Nia DaCosta, helmer of the upcoming film "The Marvels." On the topic of that special scene, Fallah shared with Collider, "So, that was actually — Nia DaCosta shot that while she was shooting 'The Marvels.' She was on set with Brie Larson and Iman [Vellani], and she didn't know that scene was going to be used for the post-credit scene."
Elsewhere, on the set of the sequel to "Captain Marvel," Fallah recalled how Kevin Feige told DaCosta, "Just shoot that scene. We need that. And you'll see." The Marvel Studios head never ceases to impress with the cloak-and-dagger routine, and this well-crafted maneuver is an excellent move for The Marvels storyline in the MCU.
The 33rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is, primarily, a sequel to "Captain Marvel." However, it is also a continuation of the Ms. Marvel's story and a follow-up to Monica Rambeau's (Teyonah Parris) introduction in "WandaVision." The exciting "Ms. Marvel" mid-credit scene gives those fans wondering how they will get together a glimpse of the cosmic mayhem fun DaCosta has in store for them on the big screen. It's a quick nod to The Marvels that keeps the viewers guessing, doesn't overstay its welcome, and refrains from overshadowing the first season conclusion of the Vellani-led Marvel TV project.
It's not every day a Disney+ show gets a well-crafted director tie-in to the next chapter of the character's journey, and hopefully, it will be something Marvel does again in the future.