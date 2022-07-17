This Ms. Marvel Episode 6 Scene Is More Important Than You Think

There were so many memorable moments in the critically-acclaimed series "Ms. Marvel" (via Rotten Tomatoes) that will undoubtedly have big implications within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the Phase Four Disney+ show's brilliant introduction to the titular character. Of the many notable scenes featured throughout every exceptional entry, one particular moment from the season finale, "No Normal," has a bigger meaning that fans may have not initially realized.

Whether it was Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) learning her abilities on the go or her efforts time traveling at the train station, there were not many dull moments involving the character. While the main focus is Kamala's origin story, there are a significant amount of things the story touched upon that expanded the scope of the MCU, and certain jaw-dropping scenes revealed some game-changing information about the character's future. For instance, the reveal of Kamala's mutant genes is a big change from her Inhuman connections seen in the comics, and it's probably a good idea to start getting fans familiar with the term. The revelation is another great indicator that the X-Men are on their way, just like the appearance of Professor X (Patrick Stewart) in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

And who could forget the part in "No Normal" where Kamala's bangle sees her switch places with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson)? That major cameo is quick, and the scene was obviously connected to the film "The Marvels," but it's actually a bigger deal than fans may think.