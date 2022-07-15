Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani Reveals Which Side Kamala Would Have Taken In Civil War

According to Iman Vellani, Kamala Khan would have sided with Tony Stark, aka Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), had she appeared in "Captain America: Civil War." Replying to the Reddit AMA, Vellani noted how die-hard fans of the Ms. Marvel character likely already knew her answer. "Tony!" wrote Vellani. "To be fair he is kinda like her superhero dad in the comics."

Vellani has previously said that Khan is a character who can strangely relate with Stark in many ways. The two heroes bonded in the comics and Stark served as one of Khan's biggest mentors after she joined the Avengers (via CBR). "Obviously, Tony Stark, a middle-aged white dude and me, a 16 year-old brown kid — they're not the same thing," explained Vellani in a June 2022 interview with Elite Daily. "But I related to a lot of his inner conflict of what does it mean to do the right thing and be a good person?"

A known Marvel superfan, Vellani has revealed her favorite MCU movie to be the first "Iron Man." In fact, "Ms. Marvel" director Meera Menon said in June 2022 that parts of Vellani's portrayal of Khan were based on what Robert Downey Jr. did playing Stark. "Just the looseness with which Robert Downey Jr. approached that performance and how lived in it felt," Menon told Beyond The Trailer in a video interview. "That's so much what made that first movie so special and I just feel like she inhabited Kamala in such a similar way ..."

Knowing all this, it should come as no surprise that Khan would have Stark's back in "Civil War."