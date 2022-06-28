Sana Amanat Reveals The Young Avengers Team-Up She Wants To See Kamala Khan Take Part In - Exclusive

Sana Amanat thinks that America and Kamala could team up at some point in the MCU, and she shared what she'd most like to see come from that dynamic. "To me, that's the beginning of a Young Avenger story of seeing America and Kamala together," she said. "It'd be super fun and funny, and I could see them as probably best friends, being really buddy-buddy. It is funny because Xochitl and Iman are actually friends in real life. That's been lovely to see. They just met each other. It's wild how life imitates art sometimes and vice versa."

Of course, like every comic book to movie adaptation, there are scenes that Amanat wishes had ended up in the final product of the show. Sometimes filming and timing just don't work out — especially with MCU actors like Vellani who have upcoming projects they're lending their talents to.

"You know what the biggest regret of mine is? That we did not have the first panel of Kamala in Issue 1 where she's smelling bacon, and she says, 'I just want to smell it.' We were supposed to film it. We didn't get enough time — biggest regret of my life," Amanat explained. "Then, in reshoots, we weren't able to rebuild the Circle Q to do it. It's sad for me because I really wanted to get that line." Here's hoping that Amanat gets her wish in a future Kamala Khan project.

