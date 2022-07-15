This Is The Superhero Role Keanu Reeves Is Holding Out For

After seeing him dodge bullets in one iconic franchise with "The Matrix" and inject them into henchmen's skulls in another with "John Wick," fans of Keanu Reeves have had high hopes he'll take the superhuman leap into the genre still dominating the box office. It wouldn't be his first time, of course. Back in 2005, Reeves brought the DC hero John Constantine to life in "Constantine," and while it was not an accurate portrayal of the character, who is a blond Englishman in the comics (understandable after his "Dracula" accent), he has expressed interest in reprising the role.

While that may never come to pass, it hasn't stopped him from still being a highly sought-after star for other projects. Marvel's head, Kevin Feige, was confirmed to have called Reeves in for a chat to find a potential spot for him in the MCU in 2021, with no word on any developments since then. However, it seems there's another avenue Reeves is willing to walk down — it's been revealed he has his eye on another DC role of far more iconic stature. It's a character that (release schedules permitting) will have been played by three different stars in live action in a little over a year and one that he himself has tackled in the recording booth for animated iteration as well.