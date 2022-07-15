This Is The Superhero Role Keanu Reeves Is Holding Out For
After seeing him dodge bullets in one iconic franchise with "The Matrix" and inject them into henchmen's skulls in another with "John Wick," fans of Keanu Reeves have had high hopes he'll take the superhuman leap into the genre still dominating the box office. It wouldn't be his first time, of course. Back in 2005, Reeves brought the DC hero John Constantine to life in "Constantine," and while it was not an accurate portrayal of the character, who is a blond Englishman in the comics (understandable after his "Dracula" accent), he has expressed interest in reprising the role.
While that may never come to pass, it hasn't stopped him from still being a highly sought-after star for other projects. Marvel's head, Kevin Feige, was confirmed to have called Reeves in for a chat to find a potential spot for him in the MCU in 2021, with no word on any developments since then. However, it seems there's another avenue Reeves is willing to walk down — it's been revealed he has his eye on another DC role of far more iconic stature. It's a character that (release schedules permitting) will have been played by three different stars in live action in a little over a year and one that he himself has tackled in the recording booth for animated iteration as well.
Keanu Reeves would be willing to take on an older Batman to make a dream come true
In the upcoming animated feature "DC's League of Super-Pets," Keanu Reeves is bringing a brighter iteration of the Dark Knight — vocally, at least. While he might not be a central character in the movie, which instead focuses on the furry friends of DC's finest, Reeves admitted that he has high hopes of donning the legendary cape and cowl eventually. "It's been a dream, but Pattinson's got Batman right now, and he's doing awesome," Reeves told ExtraTV, acknowledging "The Batman." That didn't crush his spirit entirely, however, with the Bat-fan hopeful he might get a call eventually. "Maybe down the road. Maybe when they need an older Batman."
Unfortunately, a seasoned guardian of Gotham spot has been filled for the moment in Warner Bros.' film slate. Not only will Michael Keaton be reprising his role from the Tim Burton films in "The Flash" (alongside Ben Affleck's iteration as well), but he'll also be in "Batgirl," starring Leslie Grace. Even so, given that a sequel to Robert Pattinson's "The Batman" is in the pipeline and Keaton's Bat is thought to be a Nick Fury-type figure of sorts for the impending DC universe, could there still be space in the Batcave for another Dark Knight? We already know he looks good in black. What's one more iconic outfit to add to the wardrobe?