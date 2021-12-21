Keanu Reeves Confirms What We Suspected All Along About That Mysterious Meeting With Kevin Feige

It's sometimes hard these days to think of A-list actors who aren't a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. More than two dozen actors who have appeared in the MCU are Academy Award winners, and the list forever seems to be growing (via IGN). However, there are still a handful of actors who have surprisingly never appeared in a Marvel film, despite being seemingly perfect fits. One of the biggest names that comes to mind is Keanu Reeves.

Reeves has been a part of some of the most influential and historically significant films in Hollywood, spanning genres. He made a cult-favorite comedy back in the late 80s with "Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure." He's the titular character in the "John Wick" films, helping to turn the action franchise into a major success. And, in what's arguably his biggest role, he is the embodiment of Neo from "The Matrix" series, a character he's reprising in the upcoming "The Matrix Resurrections" live-action film.

While he's played plenty of heroic protagonists, Reeves has never played an outright superhero. But that could change very soon, according to a teaser from the actor.