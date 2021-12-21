Keanu Reeves Confirms What We Suspected All Along About That Mysterious Meeting With Kevin Feige
It's sometimes hard these days to think of A-list actors who aren't a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. More than two dozen actors who have appeared in the MCU are Academy Award winners, and the list forever seems to be growing (via IGN). However, there are still a handful of actors who have surprisingly never appeared in a Marvel film, despite being seemingly perfect fits. One of the biggest names that comes to mind is Keanu Reeves.
Reeves has been a part of some of the most influential and historically significant films in Hollywood, spanning genres. He made a cult-favorite comedy back in the late 80s with "Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure." He's the titular character in the "John Wick" films, helping to turn the action franchise into a major success. And, in what's arguably his biggest role, he is the embodiment of Neo from "The Matrix" series, a character he's reprising in the upcoming "The Matrix Resurrections" live-action film.
While he's played plenty of heroic protagonists, Reeves has never played an outright superhero. But that could change very soon, according to a teaser from the actor.
Keanu Reeves' MCU debut is only a matter of time
Since 2019, there have been rumblings amongst the MCU fandom that Marvel head Kevin Feige had a meeting with Reeves. Many believed this was a sign that the "The Matrix" star was joining the franchise in some capacity. But since the word first arose, there have been little details released about whether or not something was in the works. Although he has expressed interest, there's still no idea of even what Marvel Comics character Reeves would embody.
But in a recent interview with Comic Book, Reeves confirmed that the meeting did happen and explained the radio silence to fans. However, it's a matter of figuring out which character he should take on. "We haven't yet," Reeves said of selecting a Marvel character to portray. "We have met, and [Feige]'s a cool cat. Yeah, but no, we don't have anything. Gotta find something." Interesting. It does seem like Reeves would have to take on a major and complex hero or villain considering the hype around his entry to the MCU. For now, it sounds like just a matter of time.