Could The Russo Brothers Return To The MCU For Secret Wars?

There are some things in life that just go together. Peanut butter and jelly, spaghetti and meatballs, the Russo Brothers and Marvel movies. But with so much accomplished in the MCU already — and countless other projects piling up, like Netflix's "The Gray Man" — do the two directors even want to return to the MCU at this point? And if they did come back, what are the chances that it would be for the legendary Marvel Comics epic "Secret Wars" that's long been talked about?

Back in December 2021, Joseph Russo told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis during the red carpet premiere of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" that he and his brother Anthony both had a great relationship with Marvel Studios and would totally be down to work with them again in the future. Their only reservations revolve around finding the perfect project for which to stage their return, especially considering the enormous impact the Russos left on the MCU after "Avengers: Endgame." Asked whether a telling of "Secret Wars" was possibly written in the MCU stars, Joe Russo said: "You know one of these days, we'll have to see how this all shakes out. I don't know what they're going to do with all these characters!"

The Russo Brothers' latest film endeavor, "The Gray Man," saw the talented duo back on the red carpet this week ahead of the movie's July 22 release, and of course, they were once again asked about the chances of doing a "Secret Wars" project someday. In response, the duo gave one of their most promising answers yet.