Dermot Mulroney Boards Scream 6
The late Wes Craven's "Scream" took the horror genre in a bold new direction when it hit the big screen in 1996, flipping the tenets of the slasher subgenre on their head. Moviegoers absolutely adored the blood-soaked fright-fest, so "Scream" became the basis for an entire cinematic franchise. The first few sequels arrived in rapid succession, though as the 2000s continued on, new additions became far less frequent. Nevertheless, the "Scream" saga is far from over, nearly 30 years after its inception — thanks especially to the reception the fifth movie received, which arrived in 2022 to great fanfare.
"Scream" debuted in January of 2022, and by February of that same year, confirmation of a sequel went public (via Deadline). The sixth installment in the series eyes a March of 2023 release date and will bring with it quite the strong lineup of actors. The likes of Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding (via Deadline), and even Hayden Panettiere, who will reprise her "Scream 4" character Kirby Reed, will feature in "Scream 6." However, they're far from the only ones who will try their luck against whoever dons the Ghostface mask and terrorizes Woodsboro, California's residents next.
Adding onto the ever-expanding cast of "Scream 6," it has come to light that "My Best Friend's Wedding" and "Young Guns" star Dermot Mulroney will take part in the highly anticipated horror sequel.
Mulroney is no stranger to the horror genre
News of Dermot Mulroney's casting broke on June 3, 2022, courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter, Spyglass Media, and Paramount Pictures. While it's not explicitly stated who he'll play, the former notes that his undisclosed role is most likely a currently unnamed police officer. Considering the "Scream 6" plot synopsis, which will reportedly take the story away from Woodsboro as four Ghostface survivors try to make a better life for themselves, perhaps he'll be one of the new faces they encounter on their way out or when they reach their final destination.
Regardless of how he ultimately situates into the overall story, Dermot Mulroney is an excellent choice to join the sixth "Scream" movie. After all, over the course of his 35-plus year acting career, he has ventured into the world of horror on more than one occasion. His most notable forays into the genre include the cinematic effort "Insidious: Chapter 3" from 2015, as well as small screen projects "American Horror Story" and the anthology show "Into the Dark" (via IMDb). Overall, that's not a bad track record for someone looking to leave an impact on one of horror's biggest properties.
Time will tell how prevalently he'll feature in "Scream 6," but it stands to reason that Dermot Mulroney's inclusion will make the film better for it.