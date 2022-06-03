Dermot Mulroney Boards Scream 6

The late Wes Craven's "Scream" took the horror genre in a bold new direction when it hit the big screen in 1996, flipping the tenets of the slasher subgenre on their head. Moviegoers absolutely adored the blood-soaked fright-fest, so "Scream" became the basis for an entire cinematic franchise. The first few sequels arrived in rapid succession, though as the 2000s continued on, new additions became far less frequent. Nevertheless, the "Scream" saga is far from over, nearly 30 years after its inception — thanks especially to the reception the fifth movie received, which arrived in 2022 to great fanfare.

"Scream" debuted in January of 2022, and by February of that same year, confirmation of a sequel went public (via Deadline). The sixth installment in the series eyes a March of 2023 release date and will bring with it quite the strong lineup of actors. The likes of Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding (via Deadline), and even Hayden Panettiere, who will reprise her "Scream 4" character Kirby Reed, will feature in "Scream 6." However, they're far from the only ones who will try their luck against whoever dons the Ghostface mask and terrorizes Woodsboro, California's residents next.

Adding onto the ever-expanding cast of "Scream 6," it has come to light that "My Best Friend's Wedding" and "Young Guns" star Dermot Mulroney will take part in the highly anticipated horror sequel.