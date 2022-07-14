James Gunn Confirms What We Suspected About Thor And Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

It's wild to think that there was a time when Marvel heroes making prominent appearances in the films of other heroes — that is, outside of the super-sized "Avengers" movies — was a rarity. Now, we're at the stage where Captain Marvel appeared in an already iconic moment of "Ms. Marvel," and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) wasn't even there to see it.

Another notable crossover occurred recently with a certain Asgardian hero in "Thor: Love and Thunder," who was surfing through space with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Following the ending of "Avengers: Endgame," fans were excited to see just how our favorite space-faring crew of rascals would carry on with an intrusive god of thunder aboard the Milano. It turned out that our enjoyment of this combo would be all-too-brief, as the Guardians only appear in the first act of "Thor: Love and Thunder," before the titular figure (Chris Hemsworth) puts them behind him on his mission of self-discovery.

However, things could have been way different. Originally, before James Gunn was controversially removed from (and then put back on) "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," that movie had been set to release in May 2020 (per The Direct), meaning it would've hit before Taika Waititi's fourth Thor movie. With that in mind, many fans have wondered if Thor was in Gunn's original script, and if, perhaps, there could still be a chance that he'd have a co-starring role in the upcoming film. Will we see Thor and Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) trade barbs and butt heads once again?

Well, James Gunn is known for clearing up confusions, and once again, he's answered this question directly on Twitter.