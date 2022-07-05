Chris Pratt Makes A Very Bold Claim About Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Speaking with Digital Spy, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" star Chris Pratt said of the upcoming movie, "It's fantastic. James Gunn just watched a rough assembly the other day. I called him yesterday. We Facetimed, and he's very, very proud of the work that everyone's done. He said it's the best work all of us have ever done. He feels very, very confident. The script was amazing."

Pratt did not waste any time heaping more praise on the director, and stated, "And I can say with utter confidence that he's made a true masterpiece, and I just cannot wait for people to see it. It's James Gunn. He did all three movies, which is really rare and really special in the world of big box-office trilogies."

With these comments in mind, it seems as if the actor who plays Star-Lord thinks that "Guardians of the Galaxy 3" will be the best of the bunch, and a fitting way to wrap up a story that's predominately about the family one chooses. And when that is a family consisting of a roguish Earthling, a talking raccoon, a sentient tree, a literally minded muscleman, an empathetic alien with antennas, and a lethal assassin, it only serves to make things all the more engaging. Considering how well-received by both critics and fans the first and second movies in the trilogy were, the proverbial bar seems to be fairly high for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." But if Pratt's words hold any weight, then the film will be the very pinnacle of the series and an impressive notch in Gunn's career.