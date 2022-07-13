Ana De Armas Hired This Oscar-Winning Screenwriter For Her John Wick Spin-Off

Following her high-profile turns in director Rian Johnson's murder mystery "Knives Out" and Daniel Craig's final James Bond installment "No Time to Die," actor Ana de Armas' star continues to rise, both in front of and behind the camera. She'll soon be seen in Anthony and Joe Russo's action thriller "The Gray Man" and is already attracting attention for her upcoming portrayal of screen icon Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's "Blonde."

Among de Armas' future projects is "Ballerina," which is billed as a "John Wick" spin-off set in the same universe as Keanu Reeves' deadly assassin. While details of the film are scant, Variety reports de Amas plays the title character who seeks revenge against the killers who murdered her family. Of course, her character hasn't appeared in previous "John Wick" films, so it's reasonable to presume she is somehow connected to a secret organization that trains Russian ballerinas to be assassins in "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum."

With her increasing clout in Hollywood, de Armas told Elle magazine in a July interview that, in addition to her starring role in "Ballerina," she actively sought out and hired a female writer to help pen the script for the film. Luckily for the project, the scribe who got the job is someone whose most recent film earned lots of awards season attention in late 2020 and early 2021. Currently in development with no release date attached, "Ballerina" is directed by Len Wiseman, whose feature credits include Kate Beckinsale's "Underworld" films. Frequent Zack Snyder collaborator Shay Hatten ("Army of the Dead," "Army of Thieves") is the screenwriter for "Ballerina," but de Armas felt the female-driven revenge movie also needed a female screenwriter's perspective.