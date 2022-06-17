Twitter Is Losing It Over Ana De Armas' Marilyn In NC-17-Rated Blonde

Netflix is ramping up promotion for "Blonde" early. The film isn't slated to come out on the platform until September 23, but we already have our look at the trailer as well as many production photos offering a glimpse into Ana de Armas' transformation into the icon. And naturally, people have been vocal about what they think of the project, and it's overwhelmingly positive.

Many believe the actress has an Oscar in her future, as she's already demonstrated how much she's embodied Marilyn Monroe from the trailer alone. Twitter user @callmeregor wrote, "The way Ana de Armas has the Oscar in the bag THAT LAUGH AT THE MIRROR." While a lot of people agree that it'll be tough for her to win, seeing how the film has an NC-17 rating, many are still hopeful the talented actress can at least land a nomination. Twitter user @hoyeonsjungs is certainly pulling for a win, stating, "[Haven't] seen blonde yet but can tell that oscar is calling out ana de armas' name for her performance in it."

Then there are those who aren't necessarily thinking of Oscar prospects. All they can think about is how similar Ana de Armas looks to Marilyn Monroe and how that's a very good sign for the quality of the upcoming film. A lot of people probably feel similarly to @RyanSeghetti, who wrote, "OMG!!!!!!! I can barely tell the difference between Ana De Armas and Marilyn Monroe, they look so similar, this film is going to be so good, I can't wait to watch this." It's a joy to see this kind of hype building around a project not based on a superhero, and no doubt Netflix will be pleased with the reception when "Blonde" debuts on September 23.