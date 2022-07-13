This Fan-Favorite MCU Actor Is Replacing Hugh Grant In Kaos

Charlie Covell's Netflix series "Kaos" — which is set to be a snarky take on Greek myths and legends, per Deadline —just landed a major Hollywood and MCU star to replace actor Hugh Grant as Zeus.

The initial casting of Grant as the King of The Gods had been announced in June 2022, along with details about what "Kaos" will look like as a series (via Deadline). According to reports, "Kaos" will ultimately explore all three realms in Greek mythology — the Heavens, the Earth, and the Underworld — but in a much more open and fluid way. "Nothing is sacred in Covell's bold reinvention of Greek myths (think tracksuits not togas)," the official synopsis reads, "except the treachery and arrogance of a bunch of inconstant gods and their cosmic machinations."

Grant was set to play what Netflix described as a historically wrathful yet surprisingly self-conscious take on the Greek deity, who wakes up one morning to find a wrinkle on his forehead, leading him to believe the end of his reign is near. But Grant evidently had to pull out due to scheduling issues, leaving the streaming giant to dip into the MCU's pool of famous actors for a super-quick replacement. Thankfully, they found an actor widely known for entertaining audiences around the world, when he's not constantly Googling himself.